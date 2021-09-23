Cold front crosses the area

WEDNESDAY: As the cold front continues to move through the area the rain is tapering off. We’re down to more scattered showers overnight but the heaviest of the rain is done. Temperatures have cooled quick behind the front.

By Thursday morning temperatures will be in the low 50s for our West Virginia locations. Mid to upper 50s for the Valley.

THURSDAY: A pleasant morning with temperatures rising into the 60s. Rain early Thursday is dependant on how fast the front can clear, drying out from west to east. Best chance east of 81 for a few lingering showers very early. Skies clearing for the afternoon. Very comfortable as humidity drops. Highs in the mid to upper 60s for our West Virginia locations. Around 70/low 70s for the Valley. Smaller creeks will still be running high even after the rain stops and the ground will be quite muddy. Overall a nice afternoon as we dry out.

Temperatures cool quickly into the 60s for the early evening. Clear overnight and turning much cooler. Overnight lows in the low to mid 40s for our West Virginia spots, upper 40s for the Valley.

FRIDAY: A fall-like feel to end the week. We will start out cool and crisp with temperatures climbing into the 50s. Plenty of sunshine for the day with a few passing clouds and very pleasant. Highs in the mid 60s for West Virginia locations, around 70/lower 70s for the Valley. A fantastic day for any Friday outdoor plans.

For outdoor events Friday evening it will cool quickly. After sunset temperatures slip into the 50s. You might want to bring a jacket or sweatshirt. Becoming cool and crisp overnight with temperatures dropping into the mid 40s again for West Virginia, upper 40s to near 50 for the Valley.

SATURDAY: A cool and crisp start with temperatures in the 50s. Early sunshine with a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 70s. A beautiful day. Clouds build in for the night with a weak cold front crossing the area. Cool overnight with lows in the upper 40s to around 50.

SUNDAY: Cool and crisp for the morning with temperatures reaching the 60s by lunchtime. A pleasant and sunny day with highs in the upper 60s for our West Virginia locations. Low to mid 70s for the Valley. A beautiful day. We’ll stay clear through the night with temperatures dropping into the low to mid 40s for West Virginia, and into the mid to upper 40s for the Valley.

MONDAY: Another beautiful sunny day to start the work week. A cool morning as temperatures rise into the 50s. Mostly sunny for the afternoon and warm with highs in the low to mid 70s. Humidity staying low, so feeling very comfortable. Overnight, clear and pleasant with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

TUESDAY: Early sunshine this morning will give way to a partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Morning temperatures will rise into the 60s. Warm and pleasant for today with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Another fine afternoon to spend some time outside!

