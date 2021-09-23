Digital Extra: H.S. Football Three Games to Watch - Week 5

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Breaking down three games to watch during Week 5 of the High School Football Season.

Three Games to Watch: Week 5

Wilson Memorial (2-0) at Spotswood (1-2) - WHSV EndZone Game of the Week

Clarke County (3-0) at Strasburg (3-0)

Waynesboro (1-3) at Staunton (2-1)

Full Week 5 Schedule

Wilson Memorial at Spotswood - WHSV EndZone Game of the Week

Clarke County at Strasburg

Waynesboro at Staunton

Rockbridge County at Fort Defiance

Harrisonburg at William Fleming

Skyline at Luray

Buffalo Gap at Bath County

Moorefield at Petersburg

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.