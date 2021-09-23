Digital Extra: H.S. Football Three Games to Watch - Week 5
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Breaking down three games to watch during Week 5 of the High School Football Season.
Three Games to Watch: Week 5
Wilson Memorial (2-0) at Spotswood (1-2) - WHSV EndZone Game of the Week
Clarke County (3-0) at Strasburg (3-0)
Waynesboro (1-3) at Staunton (2-1)
Full Week 5 Schedule
Wilson Memorial at Spotswood - WHSV EndZone Game of the Week
Clarke County at Strasburg
Waynesboro at Staunton
Rockbridge County at Fort Defiance
Harrisonburg at William Fleming
Skyline at Luray
Buffalo Gap at Bath County
Moorefield at Petersburg
Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.