Advertisement

Digital Extra: H.S. Football Three Games to Watch - Week 5

By TJ Eck
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Breaking down three games to watch during Week 5 of the High School Football Season.

Three Games to Watch: Week 5

Wilson Memorial (2-0) at Spotswood (1-2) - WHSV EndZone Game of the Week

Clarke County (3-0) at Strasburg (3-0)

Waynesboro (1-3) at Staunton (2-1)

Full Week 5 Schedule

Wilson Memorial at Spotswood - WHSV EndZone Game of the Week

Clarke County at Strasburg

Waynesboro at Staunton

Rockbridge County at Fort Defiance

Harrisonburg at William Fleming

Skyline at Luray

Buffalo Gap at Bath County

Moorefield at Petersburg

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus file.
HCPS board approves temporarily shortening school day by one hour for K-12
Khaleesi Cuthriell. Photo provided by the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office: Missing 3-year-old believed to be dead
A joint investigation at 249 Cattle Scales Road led investigators to discover the girl had died...
Search for three-year-old devastates Valley community
A line of heavy rain is working through the area.
Heavy rain leads to impressive rain totals, some flooding
VDOT reports tractor trailer crash in Shenandoah County.
VDOT: I-81 cleared as of Wednesday evening

Latest News

Wilson Memorial and Spotswood meet in the WHSV EndZone Game of the Week.
EndZone Game of the Week Preview: Wilson Memorial at Spotswood
H.S. Football - Three Games to Watch: Week 5
H.S. Football - Three Games to Watch: Week 5
Waynesboro Little Giants
Waynesboro athletes and coaches persevere through another challenging season
The Bridgewater College football team is looking to bounce back from its first loss of the...
Bridgewater regroups after first loss