Advertisement

EndZone Game of the Week Preview: Wilson Memorial at Spotswood

Wilson Memorial and Spotswood meet in the WHSV EndZone Game of the Week.
Wilson Memorial and Spotswood meet in the WHSV EndZone Game of the Week.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Wilson Memorial and Spotswood meet in the WHSV EndZone Game of the Week.

The Green Hornets enter Friday’s matchup with a 2-0 record. Wilson Memorial has earned impressive wins over Monticello and Waynesboro while having two other games called off due to COVID-19 issues at other schools. Meanwhile, Spotswood (1-2) is looking to build off its first win of the season when the Trailblazers defeated Charlottesville, 23-7, last Friday in Penn Laird.

Kickoff of the WHSV EndZone Game of the Week is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday night at Spotswood High School.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus file.
HCPS board approves temporarily shortening school day by one hour for K-12
Khaleesi Cuthriell. Photo provided by the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office: Missing 3-year-old believed to be dead
A joint investigation at 249 Cattle Scales Road led investigators to discover the girl had died...
Search for three-year-old devastates Valley community
A line of heavy rain is working through the area.
Heavy rain leads to impressive rain totals, some flooding
VDOT reports tractor trailer crash in Shenandoah County.
VDOT: I-81 cleared as of Wednesday evening

Latest News

Breaking down three games to watch during Week 5 of the High School Football Season.
Digital Extra: H.S. Football Three Games to Watch - Week 5
H.S. Football - Three Games to Watch: Week 5
H.S. Football - Three Games to Watch: Week 5
Waynesboro Little Giants
Waynesboro athletes and coaches persevere through another challenging season
The Bridgewater College football team is looking to bounce back from its first loss of the...
Bridgewater regroups after first loss