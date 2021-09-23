Advertisement

Governor Northam announces plastic company to expand in Rockingham County, creating 92 new jobs

Virginia Industrial Plastics to invest more than $6.5 million to increase production
(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Ralph Northam announced Thursday that Virginia Industrial Plastics, Inc., a plastic thermoforming and fabrication company, plans to invest more than $6.5 million to expand its manufacturing facility in Rockingham County.

This project will create 92 new jobs, according to a press release.

“Virginia Industrial Plastics has helped advance our thriving manufacturing industry throughout its 40-year history in the Commonwealth,” said Governor Northam. “Virginia earned consecutive titles as the best state for business because companies, like Virginia Industrial Plastics, continue to invest in our people and resources. We look forward to seeing what this investment and expansion will make possible for the company and the Commonwealth.”

Family-run and founded more than 40 years ago, Virginia Industrial Plastics produces a “wide variety” of products that are designed and produced to serve markets such as meat processing, leisure, medical, commercial, transportation, industrial, heavy equipment, and agriculture.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Rockingham County to secure the project for Virginia and will support Virginia Industrial Plastics’ job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, the release states.

This program provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, the Virginia Jobs Investment Program reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies.

It is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens, according to the release.

“We are extremely pleased about the $6.5 million expansion of Virginia Industrial Plastics’ plant in Rockingham County,” said Chairman of the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors Rick Chandler. “With 40 years of experience, Virginia Industrial Plastics continues to be a leader in a broad range of product lines that serve a large marketing clientele. Rockingham County Economic Development continues to be a strong leader in Virginia, and Virginia Industrial Plastics’ announcement demonstrates the excellence that makes our Shenandoah Valley a great place to live and work.”

