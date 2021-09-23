Advertisement

Prison time handed down for teen involved in quadruple murder case

(Kim Rafferty (WSAZ))
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A teenager was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday in connection to a murder case where four members of a family were found dead.

Rebecca Lynn Walker, 17, took a plea agreement and plead guilty to four counts of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.

In December, four members of the same family were found dead by another relative at a home on the 1300 block of Cemetery Hill Drive in Elkview.

The victims’ were later identified as Daniel Dale Long, 37, Risa Mae Saunders, 39, Gage Ripley, 12, and Jameson Long, 3.

Investigators say each victim appears to have been shot with a firearm.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, a 16-year-old boy has been charged with the murders.

His name has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus file.
HCPS board approves temporarily shortening school day by one hour for K-12
Khaleesi Cuthriell. Photo provided by the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office: Missing 3-year-old believed to be dead
A joint investigation at 249 Cattle Scales Road led investigators to discover the girl had died...
Search for three-year-old devastates Valley community
A line of heavy rain is working through the area.
Heavy rain leads to impressive rain totals, some flooding
VDOT reports tractor trailer crash in Shenandoah County.
VDOT: I-81 cleared as of Wednesday evening

Latest News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,767 Thursday
Farida Mehrzad and her baby pleading with an officer in Kabul
Mother and her baby safely reach Charlottesville after fleeing Taliban
Baby alligator rescued by RACC.
Baby alligator rescued by Richmond Animal Care and Control
A line of heavy rain is working through the area.
Heavy rain leads to impressive rain totals, some flooding