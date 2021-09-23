Refreshing days ahead

THURSDAY: The cold front has pushed through the area, and we will see skies clear throughout the morning. Very pleasant as temperatures will slowly rise into the 60s. Abundant sunshine for this afternoon with much lower humidity. Mid to upper 60s for West Virginia areas today. Around 70/low 70s for the Valley. There will be a few upslope showers for the Allegheny Front through the early afternoon, and a few West Virginia areas will see some remnant cloud cover, but mostly staying sunny. With the rain from the past several days, smaller creeks will still be running high, even though the rain has stopped, and the ground will be quite muddy. Overall, though, a nice afternoon as we dry out.

Temperatures cool quickly into the 60s for the early evening. Clear overnight and turning much cooler. Overnight lows in the low to mid 40s for our West Virginia spots, mid to upper 40s for the Valley.

FRIDAY: A Fall-like feel to end the week. We will start out cool and crisp with temperatures climbing into the 50s. Plenty of sunshine for the day and very pleasant. Highs in the mid 60s for West Virginia locations, around 70/lower 70s for the Valley. A fantastic day for any Friday outdoor plans.

Evening temperatures will be cooling quickly, especially after the sun goes down, so keep this in mind if you have evening plans outdoors. Temperatures will slip into the 50s after sunset. You might want to bring a jacket or sweatshirt. Becoming cool and crisp overnight with temperatures dropping into the low to mid 40s again for West Virginia, mid to upper 40s for the Valley.

SATURDAY: A cool and crisp start with temperatures in the 50s. Early sunshine with a few clouds for the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 70s. A beautiful day. A weak cold front will be crossing the area late, but we’ll continue to stay dry. Cool overnight with lows in the upper 40s to around 50.

SUNDAY: Quite cool for the morning with temperatures reaching the 60s by lunchtime. A pleasant and sunny day with highs in the upper 60s for our West Virginia locations. Lower 70s for the Valley. Another beautiful Fall day. We’ll stay clear through the night with temperatures dropping into the low to mid 40s for West Virginia, and into the upper 40s to near 50 for the Valley.

MONDAY: Another beautiful sunny day to start the work week. A cool morning as temperatures rise into the 50s. Mostly sunny for the afternoon and turning a little bit warmer. Highs in the low to mid 70s for West Virginia, mid to upper 70s for the Valley. Humidity staying low, so still feeling very comfortable. Overnight, clear and mild with in the low to mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Early sunshine this morning will give way to a partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Morning temperatures will rise into the 70s by lunchtime. Warm and pleasant for today with highs in the mid to upper 70s with a few spots near 80. Another fine afternoon to spend some time outside! Partly cloudy overnight and mild with lows in the low to mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds for the morning as temperatures will reach into the 70s by noon. Partly cloudy for the afternoon and warm. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

