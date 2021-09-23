Advertisement

US: Number of unruly air travelers lower, still too high

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal officials say unruly passengers are becoming a bit less common on airline flights, but they are still causing disruptions at twice the rate of late last year.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday its zero-tolerance policy — including fines against more passengers — is helping.

Those fines have added up to more than $1 million.

The chairman of a congressional committee says more needs to be done to make flying safer.

Peter DeFazio, chairman of the House Transportation Committee, says more rowdy passengers should face criminal charges, and airport bars should stop selling alcohol to go.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus file.
HCPS board approves temporarily shortening school day by one hour for K-12
Khaleesi Cuthriell. Photo provided by the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office: Missing 3-year-old believed to be dead
A joint investigation at 249 Cattle Scales Road led investigators to discover the girl had died...
Search for three-year-old devastates Valley community
A line of heavy rain is working through the area.
Heavy rain leads to impressive rain totals, some flooding
VDOT reports tractor trailer crash in Shenandoah County.
VDOT: I-81 cleared as of Wednesday evening

Latest News

The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud
Evening Weather Forecast 9/23/2021
Evening Weather Forecast 9/23/2021
Tinder-related Blacksburg murder case will go to grand jury
Tinder-related Blacksburg murder case will go to grand jury
Charlottesville starts next step in bidding process for Confederate statues
Charlottesville starts next step in bidding process for Confederate statues