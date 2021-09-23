Advertisement

Utility service disconnections resume in the Town of Luray

Town Manager Steve Burke said as of Tuesday afternoon there were about 20 residents who had overdue payments.
File photo of the Town of Luray
File photo of the Town of Luray(WHSV)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Utility service disconnections resumed Tuesday in the Town of Luray for those who have outstanding payments.

Disconnections were put on pause for some time due to the COVID-19 pandemic but were allowed to resume on August 29.

Luray Town Manager Steve Burke said while disconnections could resume at the end of August, September 21 fell in line with the billing cycle.

“The town has been notifying our residents since late July, early August, that we would be resuming disconnects in September to allow them sufficient time to contact the town and develop a payment plan for any late or overdue utility payments that they had incurred during the pandemic,” Burke said.

The disconnections are for water services, and Burke said as of Tuesday afternoon there were about 20 residents who had overdue payments.

“The town recognizes that the pandemic has posed challenges to some of our utility customers and again we’re trying to work with them as best we can,” Burke said.

Disconnections have taken place over Tuesday and Wednesday.

Those with outstanding payments are encouraged to contact the town office to create a payment plan at (540) 743-5511.

