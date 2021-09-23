Virginia inmates to be counted at home in redistricting

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The commonwealth decided last year to make changes to the way inmates are counted in districting processes, and the Virginia Supreme Court defended that decision Sept. 22.

As communities work through census data to redraw district lines, they’re learning how these changes will affect districts.

In Augusta County, officials say they lost 1.223 people in census counts after taking out inmate populations. Augusta County’s Senior Planner Leslie Tate says this change will affect rural communities most.

“You see in that redistribution how people might be lost to a rural area where the prison’s located, but, because of the higher population in certain urban areas, they’re redistributed back to those areas,” said Tate.

When the law changed, many worried funding would be affected, but state code says the changes to census numbers won’t affect numbers, just how people are represented in elections.

Tate says it will mostly affect certain districts.

“It definitely affects the Beverly Manor Magisterial District and the Pastures Magisterial District because they lost the most related to the facilities that exist within those districts,” Tate said.

Denise Harrington with the League of Women Voters of Virginia says the change ensures free and fair elections.

“Our constitution holds up that position of one person, one vote, and so it made us feel that Virginia is headed in the right direction,” Harrington said.

Harrington says making inmates vote by facility addresses is gerrymandering since Black Americans are more likely to be in prison.

“With prisons disproportionately falling on Blacks in general and Black Virginians as well, it’s a way to continuously disenfranchise them,” Harrington said.

Augusta County will work to balance districts, and they will hold meetings to do so. For more on their redistricting process, visit their website.

