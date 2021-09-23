Waynesboro athletes and coaches persevere through another challenging season

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro High School was excited to get back to a normal schedule this season, but there have been some COVID-related challenges.

The football team has been able to play each of their games as scheduled so far, but the school’s volleyball team has not played since August. Even with eight games being rescheduled, they’ve been working hard to make sure students still have a meaningful season.

“Athletics during COVID is tough on everyone, however making sure the community, coaches and players are safe is our top priority,” Athletic Director Jeremiah Major said. “If anything, it’s taught them patience and realizing control what you can control and there’s a lot of things that they’re not allowed to control and neither are we, so it’s been able to teach them that, and also just fight through it.”

All of the volleyball games except one have been rescheduled, and the team is looking forward to returning to the court Thursday night.

Meanwhile, players and coaches have been putting in the work during practices and at games to make sure they are complying with COVID protocols, like social distancing on the sidelines or bench, minimizing the number of athletes in the locker room at the same time, and spending practice time on more individualized skill development.

“You just got to make sure everybody’s ready, coaches have to be cautious of that and made aware and everything that you do does got to be around COVID, unfortunately, but if you don’t do that, then you could lose your whole team and your season,” Major said.

Some students say playing during the pandemic has been frustrating, but “this experience has definitely bought our team closer and taught us to trust one another,” Talajah Brooks, a Senior volleyball player for Waynesboro said.

“Hard times have definitely made the team close. Everyone is more focused too because you are only a second away from not playing, to playing; if someone else has to quarantine, you have to be on your A game and ready to go,” Junior football player Taylin Henderson added.

As winter sports approach, Major envisions many of the same mitigation strategies for winter sports teams as well.

“Our coaches are encouraged to have their athletes do small group work and individual drills. Wrestling has always had a stringent cleaning protocol so that will continue more frequently and basketballs will be disinfected on a timely basis,” Major said.

Senior Evan Sites, a year-round athlete at Waynesboro, said he has some concerns about moving from playing football outdoors playing basketball indoors.

“Last year during basketball season a majority of students were doing virtual instruction, so we did not have to worry about close contacts as much. I am excited about the upcoming season but hope our schedule does not get interrupted due to COVID,” Sites said.

Lazarus Powell is not only a senior football star but wrestles and plays baseball for the Giants, and he says the coaches have been a big help in getting through the season.

“Our coaches are giving us a lot more support with our school work and making sure everyone has rides to practice,” said Powell.

“Our coaches are doing the best they can, we just take it day by day,” Brooks added.

You can visit https://www.shenandoahdistrictva.org for a full schedule of Waynesboro High School athletic events.

One of the ways the community can support our athletes is by applying for coaching opportunities. Currently, Waynesboro High School is searching for a Swim Team Head Coach. If interested please visit https://waynesboro.tedk12.com/hire/index.aspx to apply.

