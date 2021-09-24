Blue Ridge Mountain Maze opening Sept. 25

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Mountain Maze in Lovingston opens Saturday, September 25.

The owners created the Corn Maze Fall Festival in 2000, but this is the second year it has been in Nelson County. Their goal when they first created the maze was to really show everyone what a corn maze could be.

This year the maze is five acres with lots of hidden twists along the way.

“We’re really a lot more than just a corn maze. We are just an outside fun fall festival, and when I say for all ages, I really mean that... there’s anything from toddlers to teenagers to adults,” said Kate Knott, a co-owner of the Blue Ridge Mountain Maze.

The maze is open Friday through Sunday until November 7. More information on ticket prices and hours can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.