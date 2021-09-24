Charlie King to retire from James Madison University

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University announced Charlie King will be retiring later this year.

King has served as senior vice president of administration and finance for the past 25 years at JMU.

“On behalf of the entire university community, I congratulate Charlie on his retirement and share deep appreciation for the foundation he has laid, his support and never-ending commitment to JMU,” said JMU President Jonathan Alger. “He has served a critical role in working with legislators across the Commonwealth and has spearheaded numerous capital projects that have enhanced this institution greatly. The institutional knowledge he has developed over 25 years is invaluable.”

King joined JMU in 1996. He began his career at University of North Carolina at Wilmington. Before landing at JMU, King was vice president for business affairs at Radford University.

“This is certainly a bittersweet moment as I have enjoyed my time at the university and have watched JMU become a first-class institution of higher education,” King said. “I am very proud of the work administration and finance employees have done to help develop JMU into the place it currently is.”

According to a press release on Friday, King played an integral role in a variety of capital projects on campus. Among some of his proudest accomplishments, King noted the growth across campus, building out East Campus and the success of JMU Athletic programs.

“One of my career highlights was leading the best administration and finance team in the Commonwealth,” King said in the university’s announcement.

James Madison University athletic director Jeff Bourne congratulated King on his upcoming retirement.

“In his 25 years, we have elevated to become the athletic department that we are today in large part thanks to Charlie’s work and support,” Bourne tweeted. “His leadership, guidance and aid in resources allow us to excel at the highest level. I truly believe that the sky is the limit for the future of JMU Athletics, and it is because of Charlie’s steadfast commitment to the value of intercollegiate athletics on this campus.”

Former Virginia House Speaker Kirk Cox, a JMU graduate himself, released a statement on King’s retirement plans.

“Charlie’s accomplishments are too extensive for one single press release, but there are several worthy of special recognition. Charlie was instrumental in the redevelopment of the Rockingham Hospital into the Student Success Center and the construction of the new convocation center. Charlie was a key player in the establishment of the School of Business and led the charge to restructure JMU into a prestigious tier III institution. Throughout his years of service, Charlie has worked tirelessly to make JMU one of the most affordable universities in the country,” Cox wrote in part, adding Cox will go down as one of the great leaders of JMU.

“Legislators in Richmond, regardless of party affiliation, will agree that Charlie is a true, level headed professional. We can rely on Charlie for complete and honest answers to questions we ask. Charlie has always put the university’s best interest first,” Cox wrote.

In a statement, JMU said Towana Moore, associate vice president of Business Services, will serve as interim vice president of Administration and Finance upon King’s retirement in December 2021.

