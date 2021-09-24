Conversations continue surrounding a Main Street Program in Dayton

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Business owners and residents in Dayton heard more about the potential for a Dayton Main Street Program Thursday evening.

Main Street Program is a nonprofit organization that works to promote economic development and tourism while maintaining the core idea of what an area is.

The program is present in other localities like Staunton and Harrisonburg.

Economic Development Coordinator for the town Meggie Roche said they hope to bring a program to Dayton for many reasons.

“There are so many positive outcomes of a Main Street Program. I mean revitalization, property values go up, you get new businesses and just the emotional aspect of it too of people really taking pride in their town,” Roche said.

Community members heard from Julie Clough, retired director of the Staunton Downtown Development Association, about how the program would work.

There are four key points to the program: economic vitality, design, organization, and promotion.

Jody Meyerhoeffer was one of the business owners in attendance at Thursday’s meeting. He has owned the Triangle Emporium Antiques & Books in Downtown Dayton for 50 years.

“I think it’s important that we profile the business we have, our historic district which is quite nice, and we have a multitude of really impressive small businesses that need the support of the public,” Meyerhoeffer said.

Meyerhoeffer said he sees visitors to his store from places as far as Richmond and near Roanoke, and he’d like to see that continue.

The next steps will be more discussion on the program and eventually creating a board, which can be made up of residents, business owners, and would have a town council representative.

Roche said other main street organizations have the council representative advise the board but abstain from voting.

Those in attendance Thursday agreed they would like to have another meeting about the program. A date hasn’t been set yet. but will be sometime after Dayton Days next weekend.

If you would like more information on the Main Street Program, you can contact Meggie Roche at (540) 879-2241.

