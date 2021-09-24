Fall-like weather continues

FRIDAY: A Fall-like feel to end the week. We will start out cool and crisp with temperatures climbing into the 50s. Plenty of sunshine for the day and very pleasant. Highs in the upper 60s for West Virginia locations, around 70/lower 70s for the Valley. A fantastic day for any Friday outdoor plans.

Evening temperatures will be cooling quickly after the sun goes down, eventually reaching into the 50s, so keep this in mind if you have evening plans outdoors. You may want to think about bringing a jacket or blanket along to Friday night football games. Becoming cool and crisp overnight with temperatures dropping into the low to mid 40s again for West Virginia, mid to upper 40s for the Valley.

SATURDAY: A cool and crisp start with temperatures in the 50s. Early sunshine with a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon as a weak cold front will be approaching from the west. Highs in the low to mid 70s, so a bit warmer today, but still a beautiful day for outdoor plans through the afternoon.

The cold front will get close to the area late in the afternoon into the evening, and this will trigger spotty showers across the Alleghenies. An isolated shower or two will likely make it through into our West Virginia locations, and a sprinkle or two may even make it into the Valley after the sun goes down. Very isolated coverage, and any shower will be light and very brief. Most areas staying completely dry. Otherwise, another beautiful night with temperatures in the 60s during the evening. Skies turning mostly clear heading into the overnight as lows will once again be cool and crisp in the upper 40s to around 50.

SUNDAY: Quite cool for the morning with temperatures reaching the 60s by lunchtime. A pleasant and sunny day with just a few passing clouds and highs in the upper 60s for our West Virginia locations. Low to mid 70s for the Valley. Another beautiful Fall day. We’ll stay clear through the night with temperatures dropping into the low to mid 40s for West Virginia, and into the upper 40s to near 50 for the Valley.

MONDAY: Another beautiful sunny day to start the work week. A cool morning as temperatures rise into the 50s. Mostly sunny for the afternoon and turning a little bit warmer with air flow out of the southwest. Highs in the low to mid 70s for West Virginia, mid to upper 70s for the Valley. Humidity staying low, so still feeling very comfortable. Overnight, mostly clear and mild with lows in the low to mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Early sunshine this morning will give way to a partly cloudy skies in the afternoon as another weak cold front approaches from the north. Morning temperatures will rise into the 70s by lunchtime. Warm and pleasant for today with highs in the mid to upper 70s for West Virginia and around 80 for the Valley. Another fine afternoon to spend some time outside! Clearing out overnight as the cold front crosses with a few passing clouds. Mild with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Pleasant for the morning with temperatures rising into the 70s by midday. Mostly sunny for the afternoon and warm. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Pleasant overnight as temperatures dip into the upper 40s to low 50s.

THURSDAY: Sunny to start the day with temperatures in the 60s early. Lots of sunshine with a few clouds in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 70s, so a fantastic day to enjoy the fresh air!

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.