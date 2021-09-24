Advertisement

Glenn Youngkin hosts rally in the Valley

Youngkin shared his “day one” message of lowering taxes, supporting law enforcement, raising...
Youngkin shared his “day one” message of lowering taxes, supporting law enforcement, raising standards in Virginia schools and creating jobs.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Republican candidate for Virginia governor Glenn Youngkin visited the Valley Friday afternoon.

“Alright, who’s ready for a new governor?”

He rallied outside the Rockingham County Administration Building. A crowd of around 200 people came out for an afternoon of BBQ and politics.

Youngkin shared his “day one” message of lowering taxes, supporting law enforcement, raising standards in Virginia schools and creating jobs.

“Friends, what’s happening across Virginia is a movement. And guess what? It’s about you. It’s about Virginians,” Youngkin said. “It’s no longer republicans against democrats, this is about Virginians standing up and saying ‘no.’ This left, liberal, progressive agenda they’re trying to turn us into California east. Virginians are saying ‘no more.’”

After speaking to the crowd, Youngkin led several people over to the administration building for early voting.

The election is less than six weeks away. Local races and the house of delegate seats are also up for grabs.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus file.
HCPS board approves temporarily shortening school day by one hour for K-12
Gravatt was last seen on July 5 when he left to get gas and never returned.
AWARE Foundation: Missing Rockingham County man found deceased
A joint investigation at 249 Cattle Scales Road led investigators to discover the girl had died...
Search for three-year-old devastates Valley community
Satellite data picked up on lightning flashes over Hardy county Friday morning yet there were...
NASA says the ‘boom’ and shaking Friday morning a fireball
A line of heavy rain is working through the area.
Heavy rain leads to impressive rain totals, some flooding

Latest News

One of two potential maps show how the current 26th district becomes split up.
Virginia Redistricting Commission comes up with two potential maps
Middle River Regional Jail (WHSV)
Virginia inmates to be counted at home in redistricting
(FILE)
Restoring voting rights for felons who have completed sentences is easier than last year
Virginia State Capitol
Redistricting Commission receives new maps