Glenn Youngkin hosts rally in the Valley

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Republican candidate for Virginia governor Glenn Youngkin visited the Valley Friday afternoon.

“Alright, who’s ready for a new governor?”

He rallied outside the Rockingham County Administration Building. A crowd of around 200 people came out for an afternoon of BBQ and politics.

Youngkin shared his “day one” message of lowering taxes, supporting law enforcement, raising standards in Virginia schools and creating jobs.

“Friends, what’s happening across Virginia is a movement. And guess what? It’s about you. It’s about Virginians,” Youngkin said. “It’s no longer republicans against democrats, this is about Virginians standing up and saying ‘no.’ This left, liberal, progressive agenda they’re trying to turn us into California east. Virginians are saying ‘no more.’”

After speaking to the crowd, Youngkin led several people over to the administration building for early voting.

The election is less than six weeks away. Local races and the house of delegate seats are also up for grabs.

