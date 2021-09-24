Advertisement

Local group marches for climate action

By Kayla Brooks
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A local group is advocating for awareness.

Shenandoah Green drew a crowd for “March for the Earth” Friday, Sept. 24, reminding people their choices matter.

“Sometimes I think that people think, ‘we’re just one single person, what in the world can we do to make a difference,’ but I do believe when we bring a lot of people together then you have a stronger voice,” said event organizer and Shenandoah Green President Georgi Tomisato.

Tomisato says they’re marching to raise awareness for the climate. They’re asking people to be more green, but they’re wearing black.

“It’s sort of in lamentation, just to raise awareness of what’s happening with the earth, but it’s not without hope. We still believe we can do something to bring about change,” Tomisato said.

Staunton’s Director of Public Works Jeff Johnson says recycling is one way to make green choices.

“This is the only planet we’ve got, and it’s not getting any bigger, and we need to take care of it as best we can,” Johnston said.

Soon, Tomisato says Shenandoah Green and Staunton’s recycling center will work together.

“We’re going to be setting up a compost station at the new recycling center that they have at Gypsy Hill Park,” Tomisato said.

Johnston says they were nervous about the transition from curbside recycling pickup to drop-off, but he says it’s gone well.

“Staunton appears to be stepping up and bringing a lot more material than we thought,” Johnson said.

Tomisatto says this march is about spreading the word.

“The message is to send out to legislators, to huge companies, to say we care, and we want to see change come about,” Tomisato said.

Shenandoah Green has a full calendar, Tomisato said. They’ll celebrate Green Halloween, along with Earthtober throughout October. Soon, they’ll finish up their goal of planting over 2,000 trees.

