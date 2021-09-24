Advertisement

Overnight fire outside Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office

HPD & HFD respond to overnight fire outside of Rockingham County Sheriff's Office.(whsv)
By Courtney Guiry
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Around 11:20 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23, Harrisonburg Police and Fire Department personnel responded to a call of a fire at the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Harrisonburg Fire Chief, Matthew Tobia, a box truck operated by a vendor caught fire outside, next to the building. This caused about $10,000 in damage to the truck.

Chief Tobia reports nobody was injured during the incident. The investigation currently underway is not being deemed suspicious.

