Palmer could see increased role in JMU backfield

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Latrele Palmer could soon see his role expanding for the James Madison football team.

Palmer already leads the Dukes in rushing during the 2021 season with 219 yards on 27 carries. However, Palmer’s role with the Dukes has primarily been as the No. 2 or No. 3 running back who is used to wear defenses down when JMU has a lead. But with breakout star RB Kaelon Black expected to miss significant time with an injury and All-American RB Percy Agyei-Obese working his way back from a hamstring injury, Palmer could soon see an increased workload.

“(Palmer’s) a guy that you’d love to be able to give the ball to a lot,” said JMU head coach Curt Cignetti. “Hopefully he can sort of develop into that sort of role, staying healthy, practicing consistently, holding on to the football in the games because I think he’s got a lot of talent and I’d like to see his role expand.”

Cignetti said earlier this week he expects Agyei-Obese, the CAA Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, who has not played yet this season to be available when the Dukes play at No. 21 New Hampshire on October 2. JMU has a bye week this Saturday.

Palmer is averaging 8.1 yards per carry this fall and has scored a pair of touchdowns. For his career, Palmer has 133 carries for 823 yards and eight touchdowns while registering an average of 6.2 yards per carry.

