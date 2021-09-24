Pepsi-Cola Student Athlete of the Week: Ella Toothman

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Ella Toothman is a star senior at Central High School.

She picked up sports as a young athlete in the local Parks and Recreation league. In her freshman year at Central, Toothman became one of the few athletes to make the varsity teams in volleyball, basketball, and softball.

“Thinking about the girls I looked up to when I was playing on the Parks and Recreation teams... being one of those girls now is very special,” Toothman said.

This year, Toothman serves as captain of the volleyball team. Her work ethic and upbeat attitude help establish a positive culture in both practice and competition.

“She’s a leader by example. She’s not necessarily the loudest person on the team, but she works hard. No matter what happens, she’s ready for the next play,” added volleyball coach Ashlie Clar.

When she is not leading her teammates on the court, she is leading her classmates as Chapter President of the Future Farmers of America.

“Ella is an awesome leader. She’s very humble and she looks out for other people. She sets an example for others,” said agriculture education teacher Sherry Heishman.

The local community will continue to follow Toothman as she excels on and off the playing field during her final year at Central High School.

