Rite-Aid partners with Uber Eats to offer on-demand delivery in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Rite-Aid announced the expansion of its partnership with Uber Eats for on-demand delivery in Virginia.

This will allow customers to order products and get them delivered right to their door. With the Uber Eats app, customers can access healthcare and grocery products from their local Rite-Aid store.

Delivery is now available at 2,185 Rite-Aid locations across 17 states where Rite Aid operates. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.