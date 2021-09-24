Advertisement

Rite-Aid partners with Uber Eats to offer on-demand delivery in Virginia

With the Uber Eats app, customers can access healthcare and grocery products from their local...
With the Uber Eats app, customers can access healthcare and grocery products from their local Rite-Aid store.
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Rite-Aid announced the expansion of its partnership with Uber Eats for on-demand delivery in Virginia.

This will allow customers to order products and get them delivered right to their door. With the Uber Eats app, customers can access healthcare and grocery products from their local Rite-Aid store.

Delivery is now available at 2,185 Rite-Aid locations across 17 states where Rite Aid operates. For more information, click here.

