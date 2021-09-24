Shenandoah County families move into new Habitat for Humanity homes

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Thursday was an exciting day for two families in Shenandoah County as they cut the ribbon on their brand new homes.

The Velasquez and Chaparro-Holguin families are now neighbors in Mount Jackson in their Habitat for Humanity homes.

This project has been two years in the making, and students from Triplett Tech had a hand in the construction of the homes.

Angel Velasquez and his family will be moving into one of the homes, and he said they have enjoyed having a hand in construction and having the Triplett Tech students involved, as Velasquez is a graduate of Triplett Tech too.

“It is really inspiring actually. Not only did I know that they were building it, but it is a project that they got to work on personally, and especially that they get to work on it really close to Triplett is really cool honestly,” Velasquez said.

The new home was a huge surprise for Yvanna Cervantes-Chaparro. Her mother kept the home a secret for quite some time.

“It was really fun to have this experience, especially with my mom. It was really fun and I appreciate everyone that helped us build this home,” Yvanna said.

These two homes mark the 83rd and 84th homes for the Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity, which has been working to build homes over the last 25 years.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.