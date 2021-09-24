Staunton City leaders advocate for vaccinations, voicing support for Augusta Health

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Staunton is now asking all qualified community members to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

They issued a statement Thursday, Sept. 23, addressing the increased hospitalizations at Augusta Health.

Hospital officials have asked community leaders to advocate for vaccines earlier this week and say they are near in-patient capacity.

Staunton Vice Mayor Mark Robertson says vaccination is a personal choice, but it’s a choice he hopes people make.

“This is serious. We’re simply trying to advocate, trying to help them, be supportive of our hospital, but it is absolutely a personal choice,” Robertson said.

On top of being vice mayor, Robertson is also a pharmacist, and he said he’s an advocate for the COVID-19 vaccines.

“As a city, we are trying to support our hospital, Augusta Health. They are absolutely really struggling with the census they have,” Robertson said.

Robertson says he hopes to see a lower mortality rate.

“Myself, I have lost friends, acquaintances to this pandemic, and I don’t want to lose anyone else,” he said.

Robertson says anyone with questions should talk to a medical professional.

