Advertisement

Staunton City leaders advocate for vaccinations, voicing support for Augusta Health

Downtown Staunton (WHSV)
Downtown Staunton (WHSV)(WHSV)
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Staunton is now asking all qualified community members to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

They issued a statement Thursday, Sept. 23, addressing the increased hospitalizations at Augusta Health.

Hospital officials have asked community leaders to advocate for vaccines earlier this week and say they are near in-patient capacity.

Staunton Vice Mayor Mark Robertson says vaccination is a personal choice, but it’s a choice he hopes people make.

“This is serious. We’re simply trying to advocate, trying to help them, be supportive of our hospital, but it is absolutely a personal choice,” Robertson said.

On top of being vice mayor, Robertson is also a pharmacist, and he said he’s an advocate for the COVID-19 vaccines.

“As a city, we are trying to support our hospital, Augusta Health. They are absolutely really struggling with the census they have,” Robertson said.

Robertson says he hopes to see a lower mortality rate.

“Myself, I have lost friends, acquaintances to this pandemic, and I don’t want to lose anyone else,” he said.

Robertson says anyone with questions should talk to a medical professional.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus file.
HCPS board approves temporarily shortening school day by one hour for K-12
Gravatt was last seen on July 5 when he left to get gas and never returned.
AWARE Foundation: Missing Rockingham County man found deceased
A joint investigation at 249 Cattle Scales Road led investigators to discover the girl had died...
Search for three-year-old devastates Valley community
Satellite data picked up on lightning flashes over Hardy county Friday morning yet there were...
NASA says the ‘boom’ and shaking Friday morning a fireball
A line of heavy rain is working through the area.
Heavy rain leads to impressive rain totals, some flooding

Latest News

I-81 Harrisonburg Widening Project
VDOT looks for public input on I-81 widening project in Harrisonburg
Youngkin shared his “day one” message of lowering taxes, supporting law enforcement, raising...
Glenn Youngkin hosts rally in the Valley
A proposed bank account reporting law is getting a lot of push back across the country.
Valley banks have questions about Biden’s proposal of more bank reporting to the IRS
View from the sky of the track drivers needed to drive through.
Harrisonburg Public Works gets ready for snow with annual ‘Snow Plow Rodeo’