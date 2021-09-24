Advertisement

Thousands return to Virginia State Fair in Doswell

By Emily Harrison
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The State Fair is back in central Virginia, as hundreds of families made their way to Meadow Event Park to enjoy the festivities. It’s the first State Fair in over a year because the pandemic forced organizers to close back in 2020.

“I can’t remember a year where I didn’t go except last year,” said Annie Land, fair-goer. “My parents would used to take us each year, and there were eight kids.”

Of course, the fair looked a little different this year as some COVID protocols were in place. Organizers spread the event across 300 acres, and hand wash sanitation centers could be found throughout.

“At some point, you have to make that decision of are we going to push forward? Or are we going to pull back?” said Kathy Dixon, a representative with the State Fair.

The leadership decided to push forward. Dixon said officials stuck to their plan, as they originally decided to go forward with the fair months ago during a time where the positivity rate wasn’t as high.

“Planners started planning early in the year when cases were down, and everything was trending positive,” said Dixon. “We made plans to go ahead and have it and now we want to offer it to the people.”

There is no mask or vaccine requirement in order to go. Gates open daily at 10 a.m. each morning and close at 9 p.m.

Organizers say fair-goers may buy their tickets at the gate, but recommend buying them online to skip any lines. For more information on how to do that click HERE.

