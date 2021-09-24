Advertisement

Turner Ashby knocks off East Rockingham in Thursday night matchup

By TJ Eck
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Turner Ashby defeated East Rockingham in a Thursday night high school football game.

The Knights earned a road win over the Eagles, 27-7, in Elkton. Sam Shickel scored a pair of touchdowns for Turner Ashby in the win. The Knights improve to 3-2 overall while the Eagles drop to 0-3 overall.

Turner Ashby has a bye next week and the Knights are scheduled to host rival Broadway on October 8. East Rockingham is scheduled to host Strasburg on October 1.

