Turner Ashby knocks off East Rockingham in Thursday night matchup

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Turner Ashby defeated East Rockingham in a Thursday night high school football game.

The Knights earned a road win over the Eagles, 27-7, in Elkton. Sam Shickel scored a pair of touchdowns for Turner Ashby in the win. The Knights improve to 3-2 overall while the Eagles drop to 0-3 overall.

Turner Ashby has a bye next week and the Knights are scheduled to host rival Broadway on October 8. East Rockingham is scheduled to host Strasburg on October 1.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.