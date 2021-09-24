Advertisement

United Airlines fined $1.9 million for long ground delays

FILE - In this July 2, 2021 file photo, a United Airlines jetliner taxis down a runway for take...
FILE - In this July 2, 2021 file photo, a United Airlines jetliner taxis down a runway for take off from Denver International Airport in Denver. United Airlines has been fined, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, $1.9 million over 25 delayed flights in which passengers were stuck on the ground for at least three hours. It's the largest fine ever imposed by the U.S. Transportation Department for such long delays.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — United Airlines has been fined $1.9 million over 25 delayed flights in which passengers were stuck on the ground for at least three hours.

It’s the largest fine ever imposed by the U.S. Transportation Department for such long delays.

The government said Friday that the incidents occurred between late 2015 and February of this year.

More than 3,200 passengers were stuck on the planes without getting a chance to disembark.

Federal rules require airlines to give passengers a chance to deplane if a domestic flight sits on the ground for at least three hours or an international flight is grounded for at least four hours.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus file.
HCPS board approves temporarily shortening school day by one hour for K-12
Gravatt was last seen on July 5 when he left to get gas and never returned.
AWARE Foundation: Missing Rockingham County man found deceased
A joint investigation at 249 Cattle Scales Road led investigators to discover the girl had died...
Search for three-year-old devastates Valley community
A line of heavy rain is working through the area.
Heavy rain leads to impressive rain totals, some flooding
Satellite data picked up on lightning flashes over Hardy county Friday morning yet there were...
NASA says the ‘boom’ and shaking Friday morning a fireball

Latest News

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison meets with President Joe Biden during the United...
Biden hosts Indo-Pacific leaders as China concerns grow
Men lift a baby over the waters of the Rio Grande river as migrants, many from Haiti, wade...
Officials: All migrants are gone from Texas border camp
"The investigation into what occurred has not yet concluded," Alejandro Mayorkas said. "We know...
Investigation underway into horseback incidents, White House says
Michael Coghill is charged with lewd/indecent acts to a child.
Witness tackles man accused of inappropriately touching a child at a bus stop