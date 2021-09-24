Advertisement

Wilbur the dog finds forever home

Wilbur healthy enough for adoption(WVIR)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - DJ Jones and his wife rescued Wilbur after seeing him falling off an overpass.

“He’s changed our life,” he said. “He’s blessed us. I feel blessed that we were actually in the right place at the right time.”

Now, when you see DJ Jones or his family, you’ll probably also see Wilbur.

“He’s a ball of energy. So he’s up bright and early, keeps us in shape and running us on walks and stuff, and we’re just, we’re just blessed to have him,” Jones said.

Since rescuing Wilbur, the couple has been fostering the dog through rehab.

“We’ve made a lot of trips to the CASPCA for for medical follow ups,” Jones said. “Almost two or three times a week.”

The process to getting Wilbur healthy enough for adoption was a community effort.

“He had to go to Virginia Veterinary Specialists to have two surgeries, and that cost around $6,800. Our community stepped up and gave us the financial resources to provide the care that he needed,” CASPCA CEO Angie Gunter said.

Just a few weeks ago, Wilbur was finally cleared for adoption, and there was only one logical choice of who would take him home for good.

“He’s gone from going through a lot of rehab and multiple surgeries, to being a big couch potato,” Jones said.

Now with his fully healed legs, Wilbur enjoys long walks on the beach, along with treats and belly rubs.

“He’s such a happy dog,” Jones said. “He’s happy to meet people and animals and he’s just a great guy.”

