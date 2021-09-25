Advertisement

Bridgewater football falls to Emory & Henry

Bridgewater College football
Bridgewater College football(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater College lost to Emory & Henry 38-17.

Bridgewater opened the game with a 13-yard touchdown run from sophomore Viante Tucker. The Wasps responded with a 4-yard touchdown rush from Devontae Jordan to tie the game at 7.

Emory & Henry quarterback Kyle Short followed up with a rushing touchdown to put the Wasps in the lead 14-7. Emory & Henry kept the momentum for the rest of the game, scoring 24 additional points to overcome Bridgewater by a score of 38-17.

The Eagles are back in action in Winchester next Saturday as they take on Shenandoah University.

