Central Shenandoah Health District is ready to administer booster doses of Pfizer vaccine

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available to folks in the Valley by next week for those who are:

· Older adults age 65+ and those living in long-term care facilities

· Adults ages 50-64 at high risk of severe COVID-19, due to underlying medical conditions

· Adults age 18-64 whose jobs put them at high risk for COVID-19

· Adults ages 18-49 at high risk of severe COVID-19 due to underlying medical conditions should consider a booster based on an assessment of their individual benefits and risks and consultation with their medical provider

“Central Shenandoah Health District is fully prepared to distribute booster doses to everyone who is eligible. So, we have the capacity, we have the scheduling capacity as well as the vaccine availability to distribute to everyone,” Jordi Shelton, Communications Specialist for CSHD, said.

While health officials say there’s no rush to get that extra dose, once you’ve been fully vaccinated for six months, you will be able to get the shot either through a pharmacy, primary care physician or health department clinics.

“A booster dose after six months can really help to bolster your protection against COVID-19,” Shelton said.

CSHD will be hosting a large-scale clinic Thursday, Sept. 30, from noon to 6 p.m. at JMU’s Convocation Center. Pfizer boosters as well as first and second doses of Pfizer and the Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be available.

You do not need an appointment to get a vaccine at the JMU clinic, but if you’d like to skip the line, you can book an appointment at vase.vdh.virginia.gov.

You do not need to bring proof of your occupation or a medical condition to get your booster dose, but you should bring your vaccine card.

If you’re fully vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson or Moderna vaccines and are wondering when you can get a booster dose, Shelton said you’ll have to wait a bit longer.

“Just hang tight if you’ve gotten a shot of Moderna or Johnson and Johnson. Just wait until you receive that information on whether or not you’re going to need a booster and then we will scale up our clinics as we need to,” Shelton said.

Because the Pfizer vaccine was authorized for use first, there are more trials and research that have been done to authorize the boosters. Shelton said there are currently studies being done to determine if booster will be needed for people who got the other vaccines.

CSHD said their top priority is still to help people get their first doses of one of the vaccines available.

To increase public awareness surrounding the approval of the Pfizer booster vaccine, CSHD is hosting two community call-in events on October 4 and 6 from 7 to 8 p.m. with the intention to provide information to individuals in the health district with no computer access or with low computer literacy. Please call 1-844-992-4726 during those times to ask questions. Use access code 2632 556 7444 and password 3WpXP4Zin3v. Community members can also email cshdinfo@vdh.virginia.gov for assistance.

