Advertisement

Hurricane Sam strengthens to Category 2 storm in Atlantic

Hurricane Sam is expected to become a major hurricane.
Hurricane Sam is expected to become a major hurricane.(Source: NHC)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Sam has strengthened into a Category 2 hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean on Friday night and is expected to quickly develop into a major storm over the weekend.

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect for Sam, which was about 1,215 miles southeast of the northern Leeward Islands in the Caribbean Sea late Friday. It was moving west-northwest at 14 mph.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says Sam has maximum sustained winds of 100 mph.

It’s expected to become a Category 3 storm Saturday and then a Category 4 hurricane Sunday with winds of up to 140 mph.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus file.
HCPS board approves temporarily shortening school day by one hour for K-12
Satellite data picked up on lightning flashes over Hardy county Friday morning yet there were...
NASA says the ‘boom’ and shaking Friday morning a fireball
A joint investigation at 249 Cattle Scales Road led investigators to discover the girl had died...
Search for three-year-old devastates Valley community
Gravatt was last seen on July 5 when he left to get gas and never returned.
AWARE Foundation: Missing Rockingham County man found deceased
A line of heavy rain is working through the area.
Heavy rain leads to impressive rain totals, some flooding

Latest News

Police say eight of the 11 people facing charges have been arrested - a photo was unavailable...
Police release names of 11 indicted on charges in hazing death of VCU student
Overnight Forecast 9/24/2021
Overnight Forecast 9/24/2021
Thousands return to Virginia State Fair in Doswell
New student-police cadet program begins at Bridgewater College