JMU Sports Roundup: Saturday, Sept. 25

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from JMU sporting events on Sunday, September 25.

JMU volleyball falls to Charleston

The James Madison volleyball team lost to Charleston in 3-1.

The Dukes dropped their first conference game, falling to a 2-1 record in CAA play. Miette Veldman led the team with 12 kills. Jaydyn Clemmer and Savannah Marshall recorded standout performances as well, with 15 digs each.

JMU is back in action on Sunday afternoon as they face Charleston in the second game at Sinclair Gymnasium.

