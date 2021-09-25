Advertisement

Long time Salem farm hosts first ever fall festival

The corn maze and pumpkins available at the Garrett Farms Fall Festival.
The corn maze and pumpkins available at the Garrett Farms Fall Festival.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Garrett Farms has been a part of the Salem community since 1945. That’s when current Vice President of the farm, Ian Hill, said his great-grandfather bought it. Traditionally a vegetable farm, its now been shifting its focus to agritourism.

That shift led to the farm wanting to host a fall festival for the first time, which began on Saturday morning. Hay rides, pumpkins, a corn maze, vendors and much more await the visitors of Garrett Farms for the next couple weekends. Despite it being the first year, Hill appreciates the amount of support they are already receiving.

“The vendors have been really awesome. They’ve came out in numbers, in droves. They’ve been very supportive, they really liked what we’ve got going on here and it’s been really cool to see the support from those guys coming out here.”

The fall festival will continue on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 4331 Barley Dr. in Salem. It will also be held October 2nd and 3rd, and 9th and 10th.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus file.
HCPS board approves temporarily shortening school day by one hour for K-12
HPD & HFD respond to overnight fire outside of Rockingham County Sheriff's Office.
Overnight fire outside Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office
A proposed bank account reporting law is getting a lot of push back across the country.
Valley banks have questions about Biden’s proposal of more bank reporting to the IRS
James Madison University announced Charlie King will be retiring later this year.
Charlie King to retire from James Madison University
Police say eight of the 11 people facing charges have been arrested - a photo was unavailable...
Police release names of 11 indicted on charges in hazing death of VCU student

Latest News

Homes For The Holidays