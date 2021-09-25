New student-police cadet program begins at Bridgewater College

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - While it was put on pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bridgewater College has officially begun the cadet program.

Bridgewater College Police Officer Kelly Zander advises the program. He said the student cadets are volunteers and go out on patrols.

“It’s just another way to add another layer of safety and security for our community here on Bridgewater College campus and involve our students in their own safety,” Zander said.

Right now, the program has nine cadets, including senior Emma Johnson.

“I think it’s just important to show them that not all cops are bad, we’re here to help,” Johnson said. “If anybody feels unsafe, they are welcome to call us and we can take them wherever they want to. I think it is nice just to have that extra support system on campus for the students.”

On Friday afternoon, faculty, staff and students we able to meet the new student cadets, along with campus police and safety personnel.

“When you come into difficult situations, it is always helpful to have a familiar face there,” Zander said. “We’re all part of the same community and we’re all just here trying to make it the safest it can be.”

