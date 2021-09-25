Advertisement

New student-police cadet program begins at Bridgewater College

Right now, the program has nine cadets.
Student police cadet program at Bridgewater College
Student police cadet program at Bridgewater College(WHSV)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - While it was put on pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bridgewater College has officially begun the cadet program.

Bridgewater College Police Officer Kelly Zander advises the program. He said the student cadets are volunteers and go out on patrols.

“It’s just another way to add another layer of safety and security for our community here on Bridgewater College campus and involve our students in their own safety,” Zander said.

Right now, the program has nine cadets, including senior Emma Johnson.

“I think it’s just important to show them that not all cops are bad, we’re here to help,” Johnson said. “If anybody feels unsafe, they are welcome to call us and we can take them wherever they want to. I think it is nice just to have that extra support system on campus for the students.”

On Friday afternoon, faculty, staff and students we able to meet the new student cadets, along with campus police and safety personnel.

“When you come into difficult situations, it is always helpful to have a familiar face there,” Zander said. “We’re all part of the same community and we’re all just here trying to make it the safest it can be.”

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus file.
HCPS board approves temporarily shortening school day by one hour for K-12
Satellite data picked up on lightning flashes over Hardy county Friday morning yet there were...
NASA says the ‘boom’ and shaking Friday morning a fireball
A joint investigation at 249 Cattle Scales Road led investigators to discover the girl had died...
Search for three-year-old devastates Valley community
Gravatt was last seen on July 5 when he left to get gas and never returned.
AWARE Foundation: Missing Rockingham County man found deceased
A line of heavy rain is working through the area.
Heavy rain leads to impressive rain totals, some flooding

Latest News

Staunton City Schools hosted its first Bilingual Book Celebracion at Bessie Weller Elementary...
Staunton Schools hosts Bilingual Book Celebracion
Evening Weather Forecast 9/24/2021
Evening Weather Forecast 9/24/2021
VDOT looks for public input on I-81 widening project in Harrisonburg
VDOT looks for public input on I-81 widening project in Harrisonburg
Local group marches for climate action
Local group marches for climate action