Advertisement

Spotlight on Richmond’s eviction issues, trends dropping but still a concern for Legal Aid Justice Center

Richmond’s eviction issues appear to be easing a little, but it’s still a major concern.
Richmond’s eviction issues appear to be easing a little, but it’s still a major concern.(KOLD News 13)
By Henry Graff
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond’s eviction issues appear to be easing a little, but it’s still a major concern.

It could be because of new laws passed, and changes made by the governor during the pandemic. But it’s also due to the work on the ground by places like the Legal Aid Justice Center.

“We help to keep residents informed in the change in the landscape of legislation and tenant protections that are available,” Omari Al-Qaddafi, Legal Aid Justice Center Housing Organizer, said.

Al-Qaddafi is a housing organizer with the Legal Aid Justice Center. It’s his mission to help keep families facing evictions from being booted to the streets.

Looking at the raw data, eviction filings by week in Richmond are heading back down. But still, Legal Aid says 494 people faced eviction in Henrico County and Richmond over the last two weeks.

“There’s been like increasing amounts of legislation that have kinda, there needs to be some change at the general assembly level because the laws are pretty much very stacked against tenants,” Al-Qaddafi said.

Aside from a now-expired moratorium on evictions, the state also implemented protections for tenants applying for rental assistance and required certain larger landlords to offer payment plans to tenants before taking action to evict them.

But Al-Qaddafi believes more can be done on this front. He’s also being honored by the National Housing Law Project for his efforts.

“Any time I’m able to help an individual to get safe and healthy housing for their family or just to give them the information they need to stop an illegal action that’s happening for them, those are big moments for me,” Al-Qaddafi said.

Just recently, Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority extended its eviction moratorium through the end of this year.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

School bus file.
HCPS board approves temporarily shortening school day by one hour for K-12
HPD & HFD respond to overnight fire outside of Rockingham County Sheriff's Office.
Overnight fire outside Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office
A proposed bank account reporting law is getting a lot of push back across the country.
Valley banks have questions about Biden’s proposal of more bank reporting to the IRS
James Madison University announced Charlie King will be retiring later this year.
Charlie King to retire from James Madison University
Police say eight of the 11 people facing charges have been arrested - a photo was unavailable...
Police release names of 11 indicted on charges in hazing death of VCU student

Latest News

Andrea Matheson and Kim Payne standing with the quilt
Quilter sews Virginia wineries and charities together in recent project
On Saturday WHSV talked with two local party leaders to get their thoughts on the highly...
Local party leaders weigh in on Women’s Health Protection Act
Saturday was National Public Lands Day and people all over the country were volunteering to...
Shenandoah National Park’s Habitat Defenders volunteer on National Public Lands Day
Central Shenandoah Health District is ready to administer booster doses of Pfizer vaccine
The corn maze and pumpkins available at the Garrett Farms Fall Festival.
Long time Salem farm hosts first ever fall festival