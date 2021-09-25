Staunton Schools hosts Bilingual Book Celebracion

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Staunton City Schools hosted its first Bilingual Book Celebracion Friday at Bessie Weller Elementary School.

It’s a partnership with Covenant Presbyterian Church to support multilingual learners.

The church raised the money to buy bilingual books for six different families to take home.

“Learning to read in your native language is just as important if not more important than learning to read English, because then you can transfer the skills rather than learn two languages at the same time,” said Betsy Conyers a K-5 English language teacher for Staunton City Schools.

This first batch of books is in English and Spanish, but Staunton Schools hopes to include more languages in the future.

