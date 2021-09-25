Advertisement

Staunton Schools hosts Bilingual Book Celebracion

Staunton City Schools hosted its first Bilingual Book Celebracion at Bessie Weller Elementary...
Staunton City Schools hosted its first Bilingual Book Celebracion at Bessie Weller Elementary School.(WVIR)
By Tara Todd
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Staunton City Schools hosted its first Bilingual Book Celebracion Friday at Bessie Weller Elementary School.

It’s a partnership with Covenant Presbyterian Church to support multilingual learners.

The church raised the money to buy bilingual books for six different families to take home.

“Learning to read in your native language is just as important if not more important than learning to read English, because then you can transfer the skills rather than learn two languages at the same time,” said Betsy Conyers a K-5 English language teacher for Staunton City Schools.

This first batch of books is in English and Spanish, but Staunton Schools hopes to include more languages in the future.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

School bus file.
HCPS board approves temporarily shortening school day by one hour for K-12
Satellite data picked up on lightning flashes over Hardy county Friday morning yet there were...
NASA says the ‘boom’ and shaking Friday morning a fireball
A joint investigation at 249 Cattle Scales Road led investigators to discover the girl had died...
Search for three-year-old devastates Valley community
Gravatt was last seen on July 5 when he left to get gas and never returned.
AWARE Foundation: Missing Rockingham County man found deceased
A line of heavy rain is working through the area.
Heavy rain leads to impressive rain totals, some flooding

Latest News

Evening Weather Forecast 9/24/2021
Evening Weather Forecast 9/24/2021
VDOT looks for public input on I-81 widening project in Harrisonburg
VDOT looks for public input on I-81 widening project in Harrisonburg
Local group marches for climate action
Local group marches for climate action
Charlie King to retire from James Madison University
Charlie King to retire from James Madison University