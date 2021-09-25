Advertisement

WHSV EndZone - Top 3 Nominees: Week 5

Vote for which high school football play you think is the best from Week 5 of the 2021 season.
By TJ Eck
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 12:51 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Vote for which high school football play you think is the best from Week 5 of the 2021 season.

Watch the Top 3 Nominees from WHSV EndZone for Week 5 of the 2021 season here:

To vote for which play you think is the best, click here and scroll down until you see the poll.

The poll remains open until 5 p.m. Sunday. The winner will be revealed Sunday night on WHSV News at 6.

