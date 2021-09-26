Advertisement

Amtrak cross-country train derails near town in Montana

FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2014 file photo, an Amtrak logo is seen on a train at 30th Street...
FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2014 file photo, an Amtrak logo is seen on a train at 30th Street Station in Philadelphia.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOPLIN, Mont. (AP) — An Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed Saturday afternoon in north-central Montana, local media reported.

The train, which passengers on social media say was headed west to Seattle, derailed between the Havre and Shelby stops in Montana, the KXLY TV and KSEN radio reported.

The KSEN TV station reported that the train derailed about 1 mile from Joplin, Montana, a town of about 200 people.

An eyewitness told KSEN that at least four cars were tipped over and off the track. Emergency responders are on the scene.

The train is the Empire Builder line that runs between Seattle and Chicago, KXLY reported.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus file.
HCPS board approves temporarily shortening school day by one hour for K-12
HPD & HFD respond to overnight fire outside of Rockingham County Sheriff's Office.
Overnight fire outside Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office
A proposed bank account reporting law is getting a lot of push back across the country.
Valley banks have questions about Biden’s proposal of more bank reporting to the IRS
James Madison University announced Charlie King will be retiring later this year.
Charlie King to retire from James Madison University
Police say eight of the 11 people facing charges have been arrested - a photo was unavailable...
Police release names of 11 indicted on charges in hazing death of VCU student

Latest News

Andrea Matheson and Kim Payne standing with the quilt
Quilter sews Virginia wineries and charities together in recent project
On Saturday WHSV talked with two local party leaders to get their thoughts on the highly...
Local party leaders weigh in on Women’s Health Protection Act
Saturday was National Public Lands Day and people all over the country were volunteering to...
Shenandoah National Park’s Habitat Defenders volunteer on National Public Lands Day
Central Shenandoah Health District is ready to administer booster doses of Pfizer vaccine