Advertisement

Crop Hunger Walk returns to Waynesboro

By Colby Johnson
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Over 100 people came out to Ridgeview Park in Waynesboro on Sunday to participate in the annual Waynesboro-East Augusta Crop Hunger Walk, which is part of a nationwide effort to fight hunger across the globe.

Crop Walk events across the country are sponsored by Church World Services, which uses the money to feed people in need around the world.

The three-mile walk through Waynesboro symbolizes those who have to walk miles to get food and water in impoverished nations. Organizers said it was great to see people coming back out to support the cause after the event had to be done virtually last year.

“That’s pretty powerful to see everybody heading down this road together as a group with a single focus of a cause that we’re really passionate about, helping address hunger insecurity,” said Marty Siebken, Chair of the Waynesboro/East Augusta Crop Walk Committee.

While most of the money goes to CWS’s efforts around the globe, some of it does go toward helping the hungry in the Valley.

“25 percent of the money comes back into our community and it goes to Disciples Kitchen, Meals on Wheels, the Salvation army and the Blue Ridge Area Foodbank,” said Siebken.

Organizers said the event typically brings raises between $20,000 and $30,000.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus file.
HCPS board approves temporarily shortening school day by one hour for K-12
A proposed bank account reporting law is getting a lot of push back across the country.
Valley banks have questions about Biden’s proposal of more bank reporting to the IRS
Officials say they’re charging Preston Thomas with second-degree murder.
Sheriff’s office: Man fatally shoots co-worker at warehouse
James Madison University announced Charlie King will be retiring later this year.
Charlie King to retire from James Madison University
Vote for which high school football play you think is the best from Week 5 of the 2021 season.
WHSV EndZone - Top 3 Nominees: Week 5

Latest News

Redeeming Grace Outreach Worship Center is asking for donations as they look to raise $350,000...
Church raising money to purchase old Franklin Elementary School building
Overnight lows in the upper 40s to around 50
Ben's Evening Forecast 9/26/2021
JMU Volleyball
JMU Sports Roundup: Sunday, Sept. 26
Wristbands at Tudor House's table inside The Grandin Theatre's lobby on Sunday.
Tudor House and The Grandin Theatre partner to highlight mental health awareness