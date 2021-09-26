Crop Hunger Walk returns to Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Over 100 people came out to Ridgeview Park in Waynesboro on Sunday to participate in the annual Waynesboro-East Augusta Crop Hunger Walk, which is part of a nationwide effort to fight hunger across the globe.

Crop Walk events across the country are sponsored by Church World Services, which uses the money to feed people in need around the world.

The three-mile walk through Waynesboro symbolizes those who have to walk miles to get food and water in impoverished nations. Organizers said it was great to see people coming back out to support the cause after the event had to be done virtually last year.

“That’s pretty powerful to see everybody heading down this road together as a group with a single focus of a cause that we’re really passionate about, helping address hunger insecurity,” said Marty Siebken, Chair of the Waynesboro/East Augusta Crop Walk Committee.

While most of the money goes to CWS’s efforts around the globe, some of it does go toward helping the hungry in the Valley.

“25 percent of the money comes back into our community and it goes to Disciples Kitchen, Meals on Wheels, the Salvation army and the Blue Ridge Area Foodbank,” said Siebken.

Organizers said the event typically brings raises between $20,000 and $30,000.

