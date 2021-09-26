JMU Sports Roundup: Sunday, Sept. 26

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from JMU sporting events on Sunday, September 26.

JMU field hockey shuts out Davidson

The Dukes posted a dominant performance against Davidson with a 7-0 win over the Wildcats.

JMU took a 2-0 lead in the first two quarters, and the Dukes kept their momentum in the second half of the game. Caroline Cahill scored with a backhand shot to give the Dukes a 3-0 advantage with 10:56 left in the third. Sophomore Tori Carawan scored her first goal of the season while Diede Remijnse scored her third goal of the season to finish the game.

The Dukes return to the field at home on Friday to face Northeastern.

JMU volleyball rebounds to beat Charleston

After falling to Charleston on Saturday, the Dukes bounced back to beat the Cougars 3-2 (25-23, 25-20, 20-25, 19-25, 15-10).

The Dukes improve to 3-1 in conference play. Sophomore Miette Veldman led the Dukes with 16 kills. Jaydyn Clemmer, Madilyn O’Toole, and Savannah Marshall recorded 14 digs each for the Dukes.

JMU is back in action on Saturday as they take on Elon in North Carolina.

JMU women’s soccer beats Drexel

The Dukes opened conference play with a 1-0 win over Drexel.

Redshirt sophomore Alexandra Blom stepped up with seven saves for JMU while redshirt senior Hannah Coulling scored in the 77th minute to put the Dukes in the lead.

JMU faces Hofstra on Sunday at Sentara Park.

