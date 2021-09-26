Tudor House and The Grandin Theatre partner to highlight mental health awareness

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Tudor House and The Grandin Theatre came together this weekend to promote mental health awareness in the Roanoke community. Tudor House had volunteers set up in The Grandin Theatre lobby on Saturday and Sunday with resources for those in need.

They were also there to promote the movie, “Dear Evan Hansen.” In the picture Tudor House released on its Facebook, it had this to say about the movie:

“Come see this powerful movie that addresses the themes of hope, mental illness, suicide and belonging.... ultimately delivering a message that you are not alone.”

For volunteer and licensed clinical social worker, Jennifer Worley, she said it’s important to always let those struggling know that they are not alone.

“People sometimes don’t know where to go when they are feeling as if they want to take their own life. So we want to raise that awareness that there is help out there and they are not alone.”

Tudor House will have volunteers at the theatre until 8 p.m. and that is also the final showing of the movie on Sunday.

