Advertisement

33-year-old dies after being hit by tractor-trailer on I-64

State police say at least 71 people have been hit and killed on Virginia roads in 2021.
State police say at least 71 people have been hit and killed on Virginia roads in 2021.(Gray News)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A 33-year-old has died after he was hit by a tractor-trailer along I-64 Friday night.

Virginia State Police say Fernando Leon Guerrero was the passenger in a vehicle that broke down before 9:45 p.m. on Sept. 24. He helped push the vehicle out of the road but was hit and killed.

The driver of the vehicle and two people in the truck were not hurt.

State police say at least 71 people have been hit and killed on Virginia roads in 2021.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

School bus file.
HCPS board approves temporarily shortening school day by one hour for K-12
Officials say they’re charging Preston Thomas with second-degree murder.
Sheriff’s office: Man fatally shoots co-worker at warehouse
A proposed bank account reporting law is getting a lot of push back across the country.
Valley banks have questions about Biden’s proposal of more bank reporting to the IRS
Plane Crash graphic
3 killed in small plane crash in southern West Virginia
The series of events started when a group of five rode the Haunted Mine Drop ride, leaving one...
New report finds girl killed in amusement park accident was not buckled in

Latest News

Frederick County man killed in crash on Berryville Pike
The Afton Express would help people get from the valley to Charlottesville. | Credit: WHSV
Tractor trailer crash causing delays on I-64 East near Fishersville
Snapshot from VDOT traffic camera at MM 205 of Interstate 81 at 11:47 a.m. on June 9, 2020
Tractor trailer crash causes delays on I-81 North at MM 205
Snapshot from VDOT traffic camera at MM 237 of Interstate 81 as of 3:50 p.m. on June 5, 2020
Crash near Weyers Cave cleared, crashes near Mt. Crawford cause more I-81 South delays
Snapshot from a VDOT traffic camera at MM 213.4 of Interstate 81 as of 11:58 a.m. on May 22, 2020
Paving operation to cause overnight I-81 lane closures next week