Animal shelter switches to appointment-only services

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - To meet a pet at the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center, you’ll have to make an appointment.

Shelter staff members say a lot of work goes into each animal, and appointments help them manage their time while keeping everyone safe from COVID-19.

“It helps us get a couple people in at a time, so we’re still doing the distancing, everybody is still wearing their face masks. We’re doing everything that we’re supposed to be doing so nobody does get COVID,” said Danielle Miller, kennel attendant.

SVASC made the same move when the pandemic started, but opened their doors to all visitors earlier this year. Miller says appointment-only services make things easier on them.

“It helps us be able to spend more time with our potential adopters, without having to rush right to the next one and leave them be for 20 minutes, then rush to somebody else because there’s a line out the door,” Miller said.

Miller says they have a lot of pets right now, so that extra time is particularly valuable.

“We’re taking in anywhere from eight to ten dogs a week, and we’re having more come in than what is going out right now,” Miller said. “We’re taking in about five to six cats a day.”

She says the pets coming in are from animal control, are strays or are owner surrenders. Miller says appointment-only services help them give people solutions other than turning the cat over to the shelter.

Miller said she’s excited to see how things go as they switch back to appointments.

“It gives us a little more time to slow down and do things correctly without us getting so stressed out.”

To make an appointment, email them at staff.svasc@gmail.com, or call (540) 943-5142.

