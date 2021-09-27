Advertisement

A Bowl of Good to host fundraiser to support Beyond Borders in Haiti

A Bowl of Good has been in Harrisonburg for more than a decade.
A Bowl of Good has been in Harrisonburg for more than a decade.(WHSV)
By Simone McKenny
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - ”The heart of our business is to care about others so I am thankful for our staff and our community that makes this kind of thing work,” owner Katrina Didot said.

A Bowl of Good has been in Harrisonburg for more than a decade, bringing international-inspired cuisine to the Friendly City.

Didot has lived in various countries, including Haiti.

“To be cared for by people who barely have enough to feed their own families, they were taking care of me. I feel like I have a debt to Haiti,” she said.

After fundraising to support Haiti after several earthquakes and disasters, Katrina is preparing to do it again on Friday.

From 4-7 p.m., A Bowl of Good will offer an all-Haitian-inspired menu, including rice and beans, chicken in Haitian red sauce, cabbage slaw and fried plantains.

She says 100 percent of the proceeds will go to Beyond Borders, a nonprofit that aids Haitian communities after disasters.

“Doing things like trying to get food to the smaller villages. Also focusing on how to protect the local economies, giving out cash to individual families and not a lot, maybe $30 or $40 to a family to help feed them for a week,” Didot said.

Aside from regular business, A Bowl of Good participates in several community programs to provide meals to those in need.

“We do have Haitians in our midst. I have neighbors right down the street from me, that are from Haiti. They’re a part of our communities so we should care about their extended families in Haiti,” she explained.

To learn more about A Bowl of Good, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus file.
HCPS board approves temporarily shortening school day by one hour for K-12
Officials say they’re charging Preston Thomas with second-degree murder.
Sheriff’s office: Man fatally shoots co-worker at warehouse
A proposed bank account reporting law is getting a lot of push back across the country.
Valley banks have questions about Biden’s proposal of more bank reporting to the IRS
Plane Crash graphic
3 killed in small plane crash in southern West Virginia
The series of events started when a group of five rode the Haunted Mine Drop ride, leaving one...
New report finds girl killed in amusement park accident was not buckled in

Latest News

Church World Service Harrisonburg: About 100 Afghan refugees to come to the Valley
Entrance to Massanutten Regional Library
Massanutten Regional Library announces October lecture series
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,997 Monday
Joseph C. Perez Soto was charged with burning or destroying personal property and was arrested...
Staunton Fire & Rescue: Arson suspect arrested