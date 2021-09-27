Advertisement

Church World Service Harrisonburg: About 100 Afghan refugees to come to the Valley

(WHSV)
By Simone McKenny
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Church World Service says close to 100 refugees from Afghanistan will be coming to the Shenandoah Valley.

“We don’t have a firm timeline, yet. We expect them in the next weeks,” Emily Bender with CWS explained.

Thousands of refugees arrived in Virginia back in August as the country brought a nearly 20-year war to an end. Bender says where exactly the refugees are coming from will vary.

“Some of these people are going to be coming through the U.S. Refugee Admissions program and some of them will be coming through the Special Immigrant Visa program which we have worked with in the past,” Bender said.

CWS officials say they will provide the same services they provide to people who come through their program, from pre to post-arrival.

“Our main mission is to help people achieve self-sufficiency fairly rapidly. We do see that happen,” Bender explained. “Finding housing, helping people find jobs, enrolling the children in school, we would also help people get to their health appointments if necessary.”

CWS is planning to work with partner organizations in the area to help the refugees resettle.

Bender says if anyone is able to assist with housing, they should contact CWS.

For more information on Church World Service, click here.

