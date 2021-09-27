Advertisement

DMV Office in Waynesboro officially opens

A new DMV location is now open in Waynesboro.
By Julian Bussells
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The new DMV Select Office had its official grand opening Monday.

Residents are now able to complete most vehicle-related transactions at the Charles T. Yancey Municipal Building in Waynesboro.

Such transactions include vehicle titles and registrations, license plate and decals, voter registration applications and more.

Located at 501 West Main Street, the building is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

