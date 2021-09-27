Advertisement

Harrisonburg City Manager announces resignation

"It has been an honor to serve this community and work with employees who are the best public...
(Credit: City of Harrisonburg (WHSV))
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg will be looking for a new city manager. Eric Campbell has announced his resignation.

According to a release from the city, Campbell was hired in January 2018 and hired eight department heads within the Friendly City.

Campbell’s leadership has been most impactful in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic locally, the release states. Under Campbell’s direction, numerous efforts have been made over the past 18 months to enhance City services to support community members impacted by the pandemic.

“It has been an honor to serve this community and work with employees who are the best public servants in local government,” Campbell said. “However, I am ready to pursue other interests and to continue my journey of continuous learning and personal growth.”

His last day in office is December 31. The city plans to have conversations about his replacement at a later date.

