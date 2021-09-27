Massanutten Regional Library announces October lecture series

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Massanutten Regional Library announced their annual lecture series will return next month.

MRL will host virtual lectures featuring local historians such as Karen Thomas, Dr. Scott Suter, Mariama Dryak, and Dr. R Shane McGary.

The series has gone on for nearly two decades in various formats, and the focus of this year is preserving history in the community.

“Now in its 17th year at MRL, the Deyerle Program Series on Local History is made possible through the generosity of the Deyerle family, in honor of their parents, Dr. Henry P. and Mary Elizabeth Deyerle,” the press release states.

The following dates and descriptions are according to the press release from MRL.

October 7: NENA: “Preserving Our Community” - Karen Thomas, founder and president of the Northeast Neighborhood Association, shares preservation work within the Northeast neighborhood of Harrisonburg.

October 14: “Conserving & Protecting the River: Your Role & Ours” - Mariama Dryak will talk about preserving natural resources in the Shenandoah Valley.

October 21: “Preserving with Pots: the Importance of Collections & Archives” - Dr. Scott Suter will discuss why communities should keep hold of historic artifacts.

October 28: “Voices in the Silence: Locating & Preserving Burial Grounds” - Dr. R. Shane McGary from James Madison University, will expand on his research of African American cemeteries.

Each lecture is free. Registrations are all handled through MRL’s website, which can be found here.

