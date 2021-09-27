Advertisement

Massanutten Regional Library announces October lecture series

Entrance to Massanutten Regional Library
Entrance to Massanutten Regional Library(WHSV)
By Simone McKenny
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Massanutten Regional Library announced their annual lecture series will return next month.

MRL will host virtual lectures featuring local historians such as Karen Thomas, Dr. Scott Suter, Mariama Dryak, and Dr. R Shane McGary.

The series has gone on for nearly two decades in various formats, and the focus of this year is preserving history in the community.

“Now in its 17th year at MRL, the Deyerle Program Series on Local History is made possible through the generosity of the Deyerle family, in honor of their parents, Dr. Henry P. and Mary Elizabeth Deyerle,” the press release states.

The following dates and descriptions are according to the press release from MRL.

  • October 7: NENA: “Preserving Our Community” - Karen Thomas, founder and president of the Northeast Neighborhood Association, shares preservation work within the Northeast neighborhood of Harrisonburg.
  • October 14: “Conserving & Protecting the River: Your Role & Ours” - Mariama Dryak will talk about preserving natural resources in the Shenandoah Valley.
  • October 21: “Preserving with Pots: the Importance of Collections & Archives” - Dr. Scott Suter will discuss why communities should keep hold of historic artifacts.
  • October 28: “Voices in the Silence: Locating & Preserving Burial Grounds” - Dr. R. Shane McGary from James Madison University, will expand on his research of African American cemeteries.

Each lecture is free. Registrations are all handled through MRL’s website, which can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus file.
HCPS board approves temporarily shortening school day by one hour for K-12
Officials say they’re charging Preston Thomas with second-degree murder.
Sheriff’s office: Man fatally shoots co-worker at warehouse
A proposed bank account reporting law is getting a lot of push back across the country.
Valley banks have questions about Biden’s proposal of more bank reporting to the IRS
Plane Crash graphic
3 killed in small plane crash in southern West Virginia
The series of events started when a group of five rode the Haunted Mine Drop ride, leaving one...
New report finds girl killed in amusement park accident was not buckled in

Latest News

Church World Service Harrisonburg: About 100 Afghan refugees to come to the Valley
A Bowl of Good has been in Harrisonburg for more than a decade.
A Bowl of Good to host fundraiser to support Beyond Borders in Haiti
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,997 Monday
Joseph C. Perez Soto was charged with burning or destroying personal property and was arrested...
Staunton Fire & Rescue: Arson suspect arrested