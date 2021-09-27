New Amtrak rail service launches from Richmond’s Main St. Station to D.C.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - People can now catch a train from Main Street Station in Richmond to Washington, D.C., and arrive in the nation’s capital before the workday begins. The new Amtrak service launched Monday morning, with Governor Northam and other officials boarding the train’s inaugural ride at 5:35 a.m.

The new train, Northeast Regional Route 51, is expected to add 12,000 new riders each year. It makes three trips per day- two in the morning, and one in the evening The new service will also boost Amtrak Virginia ridership to pre-pandemic levels, according to officials.

The new train is also the first major rail expansion under Governor Northam’s Transforming Rail in Virginia program. The $3.7 billion deal in conjunction with federal transportation heads, expands passenger rail service within the Commonwealth, and to other states along the east cost. A major driver of that effort is congestion on I-95 heading in and out of the D.C. area. Over the next ten years, near hourly Amtrak service between Richmond and Washington is anticipated.

Amtrak, CSX and Virginia Railway Express are all set to be expanded within the next few years in Northam’s Transforming Rail in Virginia effort. For example, Virginia is constructing a new Long Bridge over the Potomac. VRE services will also increase by 75 percent along the I-95 corridor. Weekend service will also be added.

Tickets for Amtrak’s Northeast Regional Route 51 train are now available.

