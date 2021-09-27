Advertisement

Orphaned bear cubs become fast friends

By Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DETROIT, Mich. (Gray News) - An orphaned grizzly bear cub in Alaska found a new home at the Detroit Zoo and is even making friends.

According to the Detroit Zoo, the cub was spotted wandering alone near a neighborhood in June.

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game gave the bear, named Jebbie by the residents who saw him, immediate care before he found sanctuary in Detroit.

After a quarantine period, Jebbie moved to the Arctic Ring of Life polar bear building, where he and an orphaned polar bear cub, Laerke, have been become companions.

“We’re thrilled that we are able to give Jebbie sanctuary and provide a much-needed companion for Laerke,” said Scott Carter, chief life sciences officer for the DZS. “This social development is critically important for both Laerke and Jebbie.”

The two young bears wrestle, play with toys and spend their days together.

After a quarantine period, Jebbie moved to the Arctic Ring of Life polar bear building, where he and orphaned polar bear cub, Laerke, have been become companions.(Detroit Zoo)

