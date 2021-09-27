Advertisement

Poll: Majority of Virginians support mask mandates

In a new statewide poll, a majority of Virginians (75%) indicated they are concerned the new...
In a new statewide poll, a majority of Virginians (75%) indicated they are concerned the new COVID-19 variants will worsen the pandemic.(Live 5)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A majority of Virginians are concerned that new COVID-19 variants will worsen the pandemic, according to a new statewide poll.

In the poll, conducted by the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at Virginia Commonwealth University, 75 percent of respondents said they were worried about the variants.

Another 71 percent support the mask mandate put in place for K-12 schools back in August. A smaller majority - 57 percent - said they would support a federal mandate requiring masks in all indoor settings.

There is a wide divide among political parties for all the questions, including the concern about variants. Most Democrats - 93 percent - indicated concern, compared to 68 percent of independents and 58 percent of Republicans.

The poll was conducted over the phone between Sept. 7 and 15 with a sample of 811 adults in Virginia. It has a margin of error of 5.35 percent.

