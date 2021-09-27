Shenandoah County man who murdered wife in court for sentencing

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A Shenandoah County man who pleaded guilty to murdering his wife two years ago this week was in court on Monday waiting to hear his fate.

Larry Johnson Little Jr. pleaded guilty to murdering his wife Melanie Rose Little back in July.

In Shenandoah County Circuit Court on Monday, the Commonwealth presented evidence had the case had gone to trial saying Little was allegedly concerned his wife was cheating on him.

The Commonwealth presented a receipt for a gun Little had purchased before Melanie was murdered. The Commonwealth went on to say the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office found Melanie’s body in the basement of their home following a welfare check.

Deputies had allegedly found Little’s cell phone in the room where Melanie’s body was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the head.

On Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, West Virginia State Police told the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office Little had turned himself in.

The Commonwealth says while speaking with police, Little allegedly admitted to killing Melanie and staying in the home after she was shot.

Little allegedly took the gun apart and threw it out the window of his car while fleeing to West Virginia. He allegedly helped deputies search for the gun after he was arrested but it was never found.

As of 5 p.m. Monday the hearing was still going on and a sentence was not yet determined.

